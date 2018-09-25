Ruby P. Green

1929-2018

Ruby P. Green, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, was Promoted to Glory Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

She was born in Elk City, Kansas, on July 3, 1929, to Oliver E. and Gertie E. (Steepleton) Green.

Ruby dedicated her life to caring for children for 50 years. She began work at the Kansas City Boys Home (orphanage) in 1943 for 14 years. She continued caring for children at The Salvation Army Day Care Center in Kansas City, Missouri, for 36 years until she retired.

Ruby was a lifelong member of The Salvation Army and very active working with the youth (Girl Guards), teaching Sunday school class, and was involved in Women's Ministries.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Hazel (Ida) M. MacNichol, Alta Belle Green, Beverly J. Gillum, Freda Weeks, and Elsie Green (infant 1912); and brothers, Harold E. Green, Larry (Marvin) R. Green, and Carl C. Green (infant 1912).

Ruby is survived by sister, Dorothy P. Jones; brother, Oliver Junior Green (Gayle); and many nieces and nephews who remember her for never missing a birthday, Christmas, or Easter growing up.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Salvation Army Chapel, St. Joseph, Missouri. Interment Corinth Cemetery, Prairie Village, Kansas. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the St. Joseph Salvation Army. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.