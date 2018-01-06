Russell (Eddie) Forbes, 89, of Wathena, Ks.

Russell (Eddie) Forbes, 89, of Wathena, Kansas died Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Scroll for more content...

Eddie was born on November 8, 1928 in Wathena, Kansas to Russell D. & Edith (Wilson) Forbes. Eddie attended school in Elwood, Kansas graduating in 1947. He later entered the U.S. Army and served in Korea where he received a Purple Heart being wounded in combat. After returning home Eddie farmed with his dad and began to raise watermelon. They would sell them along the highway in front of the house for many years. Eddie retired from farming in 1991.

He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, American Legion Post#161 and V.F.W. Post #5531 all of Wathena.

Eddie married Marion Fountain on December 20, 1958 in Elwood, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2005. He was also preceded by his parents and a sister, Virginia Sheridan.

Survivors include; 2 sisters; Dixie Paden (Bill) of Wathena;

June Handley of St. Joseph, Missouri;

Brother, Phillip Forbes (Kay) of Dallas, Texas;

10 nieces and nephews.

Funeral: Saturday, January 6, 2018 – 10:30 A.M.

At: First Baptist Church in Wathena

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena where there will be Full-Military Honors under the auspices of the Wathena American Legion Post#161

Visitation: family will receive friends Friday 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena where friends may call after 12 NOON Friday.

Memorials: either the First Baptist Church or the American Legion Post #161