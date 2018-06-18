Ruth Ann (Fergerson) Wasson, 54, formerly of Troy, Kansas

Scroll for more content...
Ruth was born June 2, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Richard & Louise (Morris) Fergerson.
Ruth graduated from Midway High School in 1983. She was a homemaker, an avid Royals fan & blessed many lives with her gift of crocheting. Ruth was always friendly & never knew a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors: son, Kody Wasson (Crystal Poole), Hamilton, Missouri;
Sisters, Cherri Fergerson Nocks, Trenton, Missouri;
Diana Proctor (Charlie), Savannah, Missouri;
Melody Fergerson, St. Joseph, Missouri;
Tina Fergerson, Hiawatha, Kansas;
Connie Bonnett (Carl), Atchison, Kansas;
Brothers, Richard Fergerson (Patty), Kansas City, Missouri;
Carl Smith (Kathy), St. Joseph, Missouri;
Numerous nieces, nephews & great-nieces & great-nephews & her beloved Parakeet, Peewee.
The family expresses their gratitude to Medicalodge & Atchison Hospital Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, June 18, 2018.
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 6-8 Sunday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 12 noon Sunday.
Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Severance, Kansas.
Memorials: Ruth Wasson Memorial Fund.
