Ruth Ann (Fergerson) Wasson, 54, formerly of Troy, Kansas

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, June 18, 2018. At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Visitation: 6-8 Sunday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 12 noon Sunday. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Severance, Kansas

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 9:41 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Atchison, Kansas - Ruth Ann (Fergerson) Wasson, 54, formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at the Medicalodge in Atchison, Kansas.
Ruth was born June 2, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Richard & Louise (Morris) Fergerson.
Ruth graduated from Midway High School in 1983. She was a homemaker, an avid Royals fan & blessed many lives with her gift of crocheting. Ruth was always friendly & never knew a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors: son, Kody Wasson (Crystal Poole), Hamilton, Missouri;
Sisters, Cherri Fergerson Nocks, Trenton, Missouri;
Diana Proctor (Charlie), Savannah, Missouri;
Melody Fergerson, St. Joseph, Missouri;
Tina Fergerson, Hiawatha, Kansas;
Connie Bonnett (Carl), Atchison, Kansas;
Brothers, Richard Fergerson (Patty), Kansas City, Missouri;
Carl Smith (Kathy), St. Joseph, Missouri;
Numerous nieces, nephews & great-nieces & great-nephews & her beloved Parakeet, Peewee.
The family expresses their gratitude to Medicalodge & Atchison Hospital Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, June 18, 2018.
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 6-8 Sunday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 12 noon Sunday.
Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Severance, Kansas.
Memorials: Ruth Wasson Memorial Fund.

