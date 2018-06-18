Ruth Ann (Fergerson) Wasson, 54, formerly of Troy, Kansas

The late spring heat continues into Monday with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be around 100 degrees once again. A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. Best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. Big changes move in for the new workweek as relief from the dry conditions & summer heat is on the way beginning into Tuesday.

