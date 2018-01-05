Ruth Foxworthy, 94, of Kansas City, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Ruth Foxworthy, 94, Kansas City, Missouri; formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018.She was born August 10, 1923 in Bedison, Missouri to John S. and Rose Alpha (Williamson) Horn.Ruth married Harry Foxworthy on her 18th birthday, August 10, 1941 who preceded her in death in 1996.She is a member of 1st Christian Church in St. Joseph and attended Platte Woods United Methodist Church in Platte Woods, Missouri where she enjoyed being a part of the Prayer Shawl Ministry and other senior activities.Ruth and Harry instilled in their children and grandchildren the love of creating with their hands. She was accomplished in quilting, embroidering, crocheting, painting, and many other handcrafts. Harry did beautiful woodworking and sometimes assisted Ruth in her other handcraft pursuits.She was also preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Diane Pike; 3 brothers, Loring, Ervin and John Horn; 6 sisters, Louise Whittlesey, Marguerite Jones, Ella Jane Bartlett, Marie Rice, Gladys Jones, and Mabel Mozingo.Survivors include her son, Thomas Foxworthy (Colleen), McLouth, KS; daughters, Carolyn Budd (Theodore), Gail Stafford (Bruce), Kansas City, MO; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandsons.Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorials to St. Luke’s Hospice House 3516 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.