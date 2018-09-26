Clear

Ruth Garges 1923-2018

Ruth Garges
1923-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Ruth (Brown) Garges, 95, Cameron, passed away on September 22, 2018.
Ruth was born on March 15, 1923 in Ponce DeLeon, Missouri to Virgil and Ada (Roberts) Brown.
On December 31, 1943, Ruth married Gale M. Garges in Spokane, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 4, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, Earl, Homer, Virgil Allen and Verlan Brown; an infant sister and a great-granddaughter, Kamrie Crabb.
Ruth and Gale lived in Springfield, Missouri. For a short time, they lived in Yakima, WA before returning to Springfield. In 1973, they moved to Cameron, Missouri where they owned and operated four Long Term facilities.
Survivors: son, Mark (Linda) Garges, Cameron; daughters, Nancy (Jeff) Miles, Cameron; 3 grandchildren, Kimberly Ness, Gallatin, Brianna Butler, Independence, MO and Wesley (Lindsay) Garges, Overland Park, KS; 5 great-grandchildren, Sydnie Crabb, Springfield, MO, Brandon Ness, Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Chad Ness, Brookfield, MO, Gunnar Garges and Winston Garges, Overland Park, KS; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Aryanna Ness, Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Chase and Aubrey Ness, Brookfield, MO; brother, Bob Brown, Highlandville, MO.
Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00AM, prior to the service. Burial: Graceland Cemetery, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, donation to Cameron Regional Medical Center Meals on Wheels and/or Lion’s Eye Research Foundation. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

