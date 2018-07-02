Ruth Violet (Reynolds) Voss

1919-2018

Ruth Violet (Reynolds) Voss, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at her home.

She was born March 3, 1919 in Mena, Arkansas to William and Viola (Jordan) Frans.

Ruth was employed by Western Tablet Company, now Mead Products for 30 years. She enjoyed dancing and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leo Waller, Norvan Reynolds, and Emil Voss; daughter, Janice Horner; granddaughter, Kim Embrey; great-grandson, Eric Crockett; sisters, Lucille Hale, and Dorothy Grace.

Survivors include her children, Dorrene Embrey (Stephen Stewart) and Larry Waller (Linda), St. Joseph, Missouri; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; special nephew, Darrel “Karo” Grace.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.