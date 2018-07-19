Clear
Ryan Lee Nolan
1999-2018

Ryan Lee Nolan, 18, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018.
He was born August 13, 1999 in Kansas City, Missouri to Jeffrey Nolan and Tracy Kurtz.
Ryan enjoyed baseball, wrestling, racing cars, listening music, driving, and spending time with his friends. But most of all Ryan had a big heart and would do anything for anyone.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Grace Nicole Sprague Nolan; father, Jeffrey Lee Nolan; grandmother, Karon O’Dell; grandfather, Dell Krebbs.
Survivors include his mother, Tracy Kurtz; fiancé, Haley Mooney; daughter due in October, Nevaeh Lee Nolan; siblings, Aaron Kurtz (Makinzy), Rachel Kurtz, Jenny Nolan Schoenrade (Matt), Maggie Nolan, Brad Vanfacter, Shelby Lynn Bonea, and Richard Blue Mooney; grandmother, Sue Ensign; aunts, Erin Shoemaker (Leo), Missy Nolan (Victor); uncle, Dan Nolan (Nicole); niece, Paisley Kurtz; nephew, Bryce Kurtz; and numerous extended family and friends.
Arrangements Pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

