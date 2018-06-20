Samuel P. Fuller, 76, of St. Joseph, MO

Scroll for more content...

Samuel P. Fuller, 76, of St. Joseph, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Sam was born August 31, 1941, in Wheeling, WV to Philip and Sara Schrumpf Fuller.Sam proudly served his country for 20 1/2 years in the US Air Force. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.Sam is survived by his wife, Murriel; sons, DeWayne (Tena) and Bryan (Lynne) Fuller; grandchildren, Rebekkah, Cera, Garrett and Samuel Fuller; great-grandson, Kameryn Rehm.Funeral services Friday, June 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Eastside Baptist Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Visitation at Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel Thursday, beginning at 1:00 PM with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 PM. Interment at Leavenworth National Cemetery 12:30 Monday. Memorial donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Eastside Baptist Church.