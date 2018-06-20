Clear

Samuel P. Fuller, 76, of St. Joseph, MO

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 9:45 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Samuel P. Fuller, 76, of St. Joseph, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Sam was born August 31, 1941, in Wheeling, WV to Philip and Sara Schrumpf Fuller.
Sam proudly served his country for 20 1/2 years in the US Air Force. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Sam is survived by his wife, Murriel; sons, DeWayne (Tena) and Bryan (Lynne) Fuller; grandchildren, Rebekkah, Cera, Garrett and Samuel Fuller; great-grandson, Kameryn Rehm.
Funeral services Friday, June 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Eastside Baptist Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Visitation at Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel Thursday, beginning at 1:00 PM with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 PM. Interment at Leavenworth National Cemetery 12:30 Monday. Memorial donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Eastside Baptist Church.

A rainy Wednesday is in the forecast for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas and we could use it. Keep the umbrella and the rain gear handy as we'll see widespread rain chances throughout the day with cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could be heavy at times. Most of us got about an inch of rain on Tuesday and another 1-2 inches is expected through Thursday.
