Samuel P. Fuller, 76, of St. Joseph, MO

Sam proudly served his country for 20 1/2 years in the US Air Force. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Sam is survived by his wife, Murriel; sons, DeWayne (Tena) and Bryan (Lynne) Fuller; grandchildren, Rebekkah, Cera, Garrett and Samuel Fuller; great-grandson, Kameryn Rehm.
Funeral services Friday, June 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Eastside Baptist Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Visitation at Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel Thursday, beginning at 1:00 PM with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 PM. Interment at Leavenworth National Cemetery 12:30 Monday. Memorial donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Eastside Baptist Church.
