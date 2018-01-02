Sandra Marie Donelson 67, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Sandra Marie Donelson 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born October 11, 1950 in St.Joseph, MO, daughter of Helen and John Brown. She graduated from Benton High School, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching TV, and loved to swim and fish in her younger years. Sandra was preceded in death by father, John I Brown. Survivors include, mother, Helen Brown, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Angie Wuest, St. Joseph, MO, three sons, Shane (Ramona) Brown, Troy Brown and Charles Donaleson of St. Joseph, MO, brothers, John (Norma) Brown, Jack (Ruth) Brown of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Nancy Brown, grandchildren: Lee Wuest, Travis Wuest, Selena Hayes, and Logan Pettis, great-grandchildren: Waylyn Hayes, and Ivy Rose Wuest.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm, on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.