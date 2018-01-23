Scroll for more content...

Sarah E. “Sally” Turnbull, 90, of Rushville, MO died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. She was born on November 17, 1927 in Amazonia, MO to Seth and Anna (Morgan) Dunn. She graduated from Rushville High School, and spent the majority of her life in the Rushville area. Sarah married Clarence Spencer Turnbull on December 20, 1947. She loved spending time with her family and her many dogs, and was an avid mushroom hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother; and five sisters. Sarah is survived by children Margie Donnett of El Cahon, CA, Linda Auten of St. Joseph, MO, John (Nancy) Turnbull of Rushville, MO, Bob Turnbull of Rushville, MO, Sarah (Mark) Pantle of Nortonville, KS, Jim (Becky) Turnbull of Rushville, MO, Tim (Susan) Turnbull of Atchison, KS, Tom (Roxane) Turnbull of Leavenworth, KS, and Paul (Connie) Turnbull of St. Joseph, MO; 16 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family; and her beloved dogs Judy and Ryder. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 25, from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, MO. Funeral Service will be Friday, January 26 at 2:00 pm at the funeral home, followed by interment at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Rushville, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mosaic Hospice.