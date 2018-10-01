Sarah Lee West November 01, 1934 - September 28, 2018

Sarah Lee West, 83, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born November 1, 1934 in Savannah, MO, daughter of the late Myrtle and Hubert Rowland. She graduated from Bartlett High School, and worked at the former Missouri Methodist Medical Center and Heartland Regional Medical Center now known as Mosaic Life Care as a Nursing Assistant. She was an excellent seamstress, baker, and enjoyed crocheting and enjoyed domestic art. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. Sarah was member of the former Grant Memorial AME Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas E. West Jr., son Mark Thomas West, grandson Robert, sisters, Wilma Redmond and Carolyn Alexander, brothers, John, Robert, and George Rowland. Survivors include five children, Kenneth West, St. Joseph, MO, LuJean (James III) McGee, Atlanta, GA., Madonna (Clinton) Walker, St. Joseph, MO, Jannice (Henry) Okoye, Grandview, MO, and son, Steven (Carol) West, Fayette, MO., grandson raised in the home, Okoye West, other grandchildren: James McGee IV, Noah McGee, Asher McGee, Makiya West, Jada Gaines, Zharia Okoye, Andra Okoye, Lexi Okoye, and Henry Luke Okoye, and sister in law, Margaret (Moses) Hicks. The family will receive family and friends from 12-2 pm Saturday October 6, 2018 with Funeral Services beginning at 2:00 pm. at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.