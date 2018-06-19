Sharon Gillespie

1944-2018

Sharon Gillespie, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018.

She was born August 15, 1944 to Frank and Lettie (Clifton) Pickerill in Lyons, Kansas.

Sharon graduated from Lyons High School, Wichita State University, and earned her master’s degree at Northwest Missouri State University.

She married James Gillespie December 15, 1977. They were divorced in 2002.

After working for the Social Security Administration, a dental office, and the Tri County News in King City, Missouri, she became an educator, teaching for 31 years, including at Union Star High School, King City High School and East Buchanan High School. The last 24 years were at East Buchanan. Her greatest joy was hearing about the successes of her former students.

Sharon was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Chapter BJ of PEO, Chapter Eta Tau of Beta Sigma Phi, and American Volkswalkers Association. She was very active in her church until illness prevented it, serving on committees and boards, teaching Sunday school and playing in the bell choir. Sharon also volunteered for Mosaic Life Care, Faith in Action, and PATCH (a ministry for children whose mothers are incarcerated).

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Francis Pickerill; and sister-in-law, Joan Pickerill.

Survivors include brother, Bob Pickerill, Coupeville, WA; nephews, Randy Pickerill, Houston, TX, Rick Pickerill, Olathe, KS, Roger Pickerill, Denver, CO, Alan Pickerill, Sammamish, WA.; nieces, Lori Pickerill, Coupeville, WA, Jeni Clark, Pendleton, OR, Keri Crawford, Lake Taps, WA; 14 great-nieces; 2 great-nephews; 2 great-great nieces; 1 great-great nephew; sister-in-law, Pat Pickerill; and her former husband; her Gillespie family and friend Barb Bulla.

Services Pending, Ashland United Methodist Church. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Ashland United Methodist Church or Habitat for Humanity. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.