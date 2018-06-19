Clear

Sharon Gillespie, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri

Services Pending, Ashland United Methodist Church.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 10:20 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Sharon Gillespie
1944-2018

Scroll for more content...

Sharon Gillespie, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018.
She was born August 15, 1944 to Frank and Lettie (Clifton) Pickerill in Lyons, Kansas.
Sharon graduated from Lyons High School, Wichita State University, and earned her master’s degree at Northwest Missouri State University.
She married James Gillespie December 15, 1977. They were divorced in 2002.
After working for the Social Security Administration, a dental office, and the Tri County News in King City, Missouri, she became an educator, teaching for 31 years, including at Union Star High School, King City High School and East Buchanan High School. The last 24 years were at East Buchanan. Her greatest joy was hearing about the successes of her former students.
Sharon was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Chapter BJ of PEO, Chapter Eta Tau of Beta Sigma Phi, and American Volkswalkers Association. She was very active in her church until illness prevented it, serving on committees and boards, teaching Sunday school and playing in the bell choir. Sharon also volunteered for Mosaic Life Care, Faith in Action, and PATCH (a ministry for children whose mothers are incarcerated).
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Francis Pickerill; and sister-in-law, Joan Pickerill.
Survivors include brother, Bob Pickerill, Coupeville, WA; nephews, Randy Pickerill, Houston, TX, Rick Pickerill, Olathe, KS, Roger Pickerill, Denver, CO, Alan Pickerill, Sammamish, WA.; nieces, Lori Pickerill, Coupeville, WA, Jeni Clark, Pendleton, OR, Keri Crawford, Lake Taps, WA; 14 great-nieces; 2 great-nephews; 2 great-great nieces; 1 great-great nephew; sister-in-law, Pat Pickerill; and her former husband; her Gillespie family and friend Barb Bulla.
Services Pending, Ashland United Methodist Church. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Ashland United Methodist Church or Habitat for Humanity. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
After days of dry weather & extreme heat, big changes are moving in beginning into Tuesday. A cold is front is forecast to move through the area and then stall out over the area for much of the week. High temps on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and rain/thunderstorm chances will be likely. Some of these storms could be on the strong side during the afternoon so be sure to stay with KQ2 for updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events