Sharon Kay Spicer July 17, 1952 - September 24, 2018

On Monday, September 24, 2018, Sharon K. Spicer, passed away at home surrounded by her family. She will be remembered by her friends and family for her love of animals, mystery novels, and Mexican food, devotion to her parents, outings to the riverboat casinos, and, above all, her determined fight against cancer.

The daughter of Dorothy and Elbert Bennett, Sharon was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 17, 1952. Sharon grew up in Faucett, Missouri, near her aunt and uncle, Evelyn and Gene Farris, and cousins Fred, Mike, and Sandy, whom she remained close to throughout her life. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her beloved four-legged companion, Nikki. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Veronica L. Spicer; brother, Rodney Bennett; sister-in-law, Margaret Bennett; and numerous cousins and nephews.

A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at the Faucett Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Sharon’s life at a reception at the family home, starting immediately after the service until 7 p.m.

Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Life Care Oncology Unit (www.mymosaiclifecare.org) or the Friends of the Animal Shelter of Saint Joseph (www.petforu.com).