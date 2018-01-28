Sharon Kaye Jenkins, 73, of Union Star, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Sharon Kaye Jenkins, 73, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.She was born November 26, 1944 to Everett and Etta (Uehlin) Narans in Forbes, Missouri.Sharon married Howard M. “Buck” Jenkins on October 25, 1969; he preceded her in death October 1995.She was a member of Union Star First Baptist Church and a sales associate at Wal-Mart.Sharon enjoyed working in her yard.She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Tricia Lynne Jenkins.Survivors include son, Lindall Jenkins, Union Star, MO; grandson, Wesley Bassett; sisters, Carla Archdekin (Pat), Marla Medsker (Mike); brother, Everett Lee Narans (Jameille), numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Union Star, MO. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church, Union Star, MO. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.