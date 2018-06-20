Scroll for more content...

Shauna M. (Crumb) Cremer, 52, passed peacefully from this life to the next on June 18, 2018. She was born October 31, 1965 to Herman and Charlotte Crumb who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Cole Cremer and grandson, David Hales Jr.Shauna loved butterflies, Teddy bears and cats. What Shauna loved most were her children and who they have become. She was very proud of all of them and the awesome individuals they have all grown up to be. Shauna also loved being "Nana", probably more than life itself. She absolutely delighted in spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her daughters, Erin (Dave) Hales and Charlotte Cremer; son, Scott (Amy) Cremer; sisters, Geraldine Crumb, Tammy (Frank) Hurt, Allison (Mark) Dinning, Brentlee (Mathew) Jackson; brothers, Herman (Debbie) Crumb, Greg Crumb and Carl (Sally) Crumb; grandchildren, Caelyn and Liam Record, Quinn Hales, Clayton and Cassadee Cremer and all those she'll hand pick from heaven and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints #7, Kevin Little officiating. Family will receive friends at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Wednesday evening 6:00-8:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defer expenses.