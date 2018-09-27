Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police standoff taking place in St. Joseph Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sherrill E. (Fankhauser) Logan, 66, Savannah, Missouri

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Hope United Church of Christ, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 2:37 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Sherrill E. (Fankhauser) Logan
1952-2018

Sherrill E. (Fankhauser) Logan, 66, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
She was born June 11, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Louis and Mildred (Schneider) Fankhauser.
Sherrill graduated from Savannah RIII High School in 1970 and Missouri Western State University. She worked as a teacher at Stanberry High School then later worked at Northwest Insurance in Savannah, Mo for 40 years. Sherrill was a lifelong member of Hope United Church of Christ, Cosby, Missouri, singing in the choir and serving as president of the church council. She loved working at the church bazaar and baking her famous lemon meringue pies.
Sherrill enjoyed sports, particularly the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, movies, traveling, live theater and followed all of her nieces’ and nephews’ sports and activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include son, Shawn Logan; sisters, Jeanine Helling (Dale), Carol Sander (Gilbert); brother, Glenn Fankhauser (Gail); nieces, Kim Bucezk (Kris), Melissa Cheek (Steven), Jessica Yingling (John), Julie Karanja (Daniel); nephews, Kevin Sander (Shanda), Travis Helling (Stephanie), David Fankhauser; 13 great-nieces and nephews; long-time significant other, Ron Kempa.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Hope United Church of Christ, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hope United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, Cosby, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events