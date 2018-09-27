Sherrill E. (Fankhauser) Logan

1952-2018

Sherrill E. (Fankhauser) Logan, 66, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

She was born June 11, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Louis and Mildred (Schneider) Fankhauser.

Sherrill graduated from Savannah RIII High School in 1970 and Missouri Western State University. She worked as a teacher at Stanberry High School then later worked at Northwest Insurance in Savannah, Mo for 40 years. Sherrill was a lifelong member of Hope United Church of Christ, Cosby, Missouri, singing in the choir and serving as president of the church council. She loved working at the church bazaar and baking her famous lemon meringue pies.

Sherrill enjoyed sports, particularly the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, movies, traveling, live theater and followed all of her nieces’ and nephews’ sports and activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include son, Shawn Logan; sisters, Jeanine Helling (Dale), Carol Sander (Gilbert); brother, Glenn Fankhauser (Gail); nieces, Kim Bucezk (Kris), Melissa Cheek (Steven), Jessica Yingling (John), Julie Karanja (Daniel); nephews, Kevin Sander (Shanda), Travis Helling (Stephanie), David Fankhauser; 13 great-nieces and nephews; long-time significant other, Ron Kempa.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Hope United Church of Christ, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hope United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, Cosby, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.