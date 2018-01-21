Shirley Annette Wilson, 76, of Cameron, Mo.

Scroll for more content...
Shirley was born on June 21, 1941 in Palmyra, Missouri to Raymond and Sarah (Losson) Meyers. They preceded her in death.
She was a 1960 graduate of Palmyra High School.
Survivors: 2 daughters, Gaylene (Don) Wiedmaier, Tracy (Kenny) Morgan, Cameron; 2 sons, Shannon (Shannon) Wilson, and Shawn (Tammie) Wilson, Monroe City, MO; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 25, 2017 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial Donations to Village Green Resident Fund. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.