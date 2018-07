Scroll for more content...

Shirley Jane Starr 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday July 7, 2018 at her home. She was born June 21, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Nellie & Leroy Starr. She graduated from Lafayette High school, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed swimming, and spending time with her grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by parents, brothers: Frankie and John Starr, and a sister, Lenore Starr. She is survived by daughters, Rachael Sleeth and Rebecca Sleeth, grandchildren, Zaccariah, Romeo, Frankee, Oakley, Brice, and Rosco, two sisters, Mary Frazier and JoAnn Stufflebean, brothers, David, Danny and Brian Starr. Her wishes were to be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Shirley Starr memorial fund . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com