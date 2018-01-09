Shirley M. Hagenaar, 80, of Savannah, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Shirley M. Hagenaar, 80, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018.She was born in Andrew County to John and Dora (Hughes) Nester.Shirley married John Hagenaar, he preceded her in death.She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arrah-Wonah and Lovell Nester.Survivors include daughters, Nina Pamir (Ed) and Elizabeth Schuman; grandchildren, Michael Taylor, Megan Sisk, Nigel Sauter and Nikki Lewis; and two great-grandchildren.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.