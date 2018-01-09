wx_icon Saint Joseph 11°

wx_icon Maryville 12°

wx_icon Savannah 11°

wx_icon Cameron 16°

wx_icon Fairfax

Clear

Shirley M. Hagenaar, 80, of Savannah, Mo.

Shirley M. Hagenaar, 80, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Posted By: Nat larsen
Scroll for more content...
Shirley M. Hagenaar, 80, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018.
She was born in Andrew County to John and Dora (Hughes) Nester.
Shirley married John Hagenaar, he preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arrah-Wonah and Lovell Nester.
Survivors include daughters, Nina Pamir (Ed) and Elizabeth Schuman; grandchildren, Michael Taylor, Megan Sisk, Nigel Sauter and Nikki Lewis; and two great-grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events