Shirley Mattox April 23, 1937 - June 04, 2018

Shirley (Bishop) Mattox, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away June 4, 2018 in Buckeye, Arizona. She was born April 23, 1937 to Bill and Maxine Bishop. Shirley graduated from Benton High School and Casters Beauty School. She married Richard Mattox in 1954 and they enjoyed 63 years together. Shirley spent many of her years as a ceramic's teacher and doll maker as owner of Shirley's Ceramics and Dolls.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Jean Callen, and her son, Jeffrey Mattox. Shirley is survived by her husband and 2 daughters; Alonda Miller-Booth (Bo) and Deanna (Roy) Swope, 8 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Ms. Mattox has been cremated. A Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 28, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Memorial Park Cemetery.
