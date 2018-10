Shirley (McDowell) Handley September 4, 1929 - September 29, 2018

Shirley (McDowell) Handley

1929-2018

Shirley (McDowell) Handley, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018.

She was born September 4, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Elmer and Jessie (Roberts) McDowell.

Shirley married Robert E. Agee, they later divorced. She married Joseph Handley on September 4, 1981. He preceded her in death March 22, 2005.

She was a former member of Community of Christ Church.

Shirley enjoyed sitting in her easy-chair watching TV and the birds with her constant companion Cali. She also enjoyed bingo, traveling, casinos and spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include son, Robert N. Agee (Sheila); daughter, Julie Smith (Gary); step-daughter, Terri Lynn Handley; grandchildren, Rachael Woodring, R.J. Agee (Laura), Jennifer Agee, Evan Smith, and Kaylee Conroy (Tanner); 1 step-grandson, Ryan Handley; long time friend, Clay Gomel; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.