Shirley Westmoreland

1930-2018

Shirley Westmoreland, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born May 8, 1930, to William Andrew and Ina Bell (Ray) Simpson in Cross Timbers, Missouri. Shirley graduated from Savannah High School in 1949, and she then went on to graduate from Platt Gard Business College.

She married Clecy Lee Westmoreland on March 16, 1951. He preceded her in death July 16, 1973.

Shirley retired from working in the Ray’s Green Hills deli in 2004.

She was a lifetime member of Patee Park Baptist Church and was involved in the South Side Fall Festival for 28 years. Shirley loved sewing and crafting but loved her grandchildren most of all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Tom Parman; brothers, DeWayne, Ray, and William Simpson; sister, Alice Beva; nephews, Tommy and Donnie Simpson, and niece, Vonda Juarez.

Survivors include her children, Mary Sue Caton (Mike), Linda Hilsenbeck (Doug), Rita Gilmore (Mike), and Mike Bassett (Cathy), all of St. Joseph, Clecy Westmoreland (Daisy), Bowling Green, Missouri, and Bob Westmoreland (Mary Ann), Bonne Terre, Missouri; grandchildren, Michael (Lindsay) and Matt Caton, Wendy Elder (Gary), Brandi Dixon (Matt), Jacob Bassett, Ashli Lawrence (Don), Kleci Moss (Trevor), Andrew (Molly), Cody (Rebecca) and Lauryn Gilmore; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Kevin, Cody, Connor, Hunter, Devon, Ava, Jaycee, Lila, Reece, Scarlett, Kylynn, Legend, Lauden, Abigail, William, Bayler, Rowan, and Amiyah; great-great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Kenly, Matthew, and Athena; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.