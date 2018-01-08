Stella Marie (Schultz) Goin, 97, of Wathena, Ks.

Stella Marie (Schultz) Goin, 97, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Wathena Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Stella was born on February 3, 1920 in Wathena, Kansas to Otto Herman & Leatha (Dinning) Schultz.

She worked at Big Smith Jean Factory before she was united in marriage to Melvin M. Goin. He preceded her in death in 1973. Stella was a member of the Zion United Evangelical Church, Wathena. She was past President in the Women’s Guild, member of the Happy Valley Homemakers, Larkettes Club, leader of cooking in the Cloverleaf 4-H Club. She was active in campaigning for the American Heart Association.

She was a wonderful mother who farmed along with Melvin and her son Gerald, after Melvin’s passing she drove trucks, tractors etc. She was honored for her excellent cooking pies, doughnuts, noodles and everything in between. She helped Carol in Daycare for 20 years and took care of her sister, Anna. Everyone loved Grandma Stella.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, Dennis William Goin, son-in-law, John Richard “Dick” Hartman, grandson, Richard Garrett Hartman, sisters, Lydia Pohl (Oscar) & Anna Schultz & brothers, Otto Richard Sr. (Ida) & William “Bill” (JoAnn) Schultz.

Survivors, her children, Melvin Goin (Cathy) of Lawrence, Kansas;

Carol Hartman of Wathena, Kansas;

Gerald Goin of Wathena, Kansas;

7 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren;

Daughter-in-law, Virginia Goin of Lee’s Summit, Missouri;

Many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 10, 2018

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Tuesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 12 noon Tuesday.

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Memorials: Wathena EMS or the Zion United Evangelical Church.