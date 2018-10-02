Stephen Joseph Mihelich 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. He was born December 29, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the Late Stephen and Katie Mihelich. He attended Christian Brothers High School, then served in the United States Navy and is a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Farmland Chemical as a Supervisor. He enjoyed Old Westerns, and Johnny Cash, and was a member of American Legion and St. James Catholic Church. Stephen was preceded in death by wife, Marion Louise Mihelich, brother, Johnny Mihelich, sisters, Stevie Weber, Catherine "Katie" Pischker, Mary Thrasher, and Ann Gunter. Survivors include, daughters, Paula Mihelich, St. Joseph, MO, and Becky (Tommy) Burkhart, Cameron, MO, son, Joe Mihelich, St. Joseph, MO,eight grandchildren: Dylan Westcott, Gracie White, Devon Burkhart, Haylie Brown, Ryan Burkhart, Trevor Burkhart, Hannah Burkhart, and Wyatt Burkhart, 5 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Evan Harkins officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Stephen Mihelich memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

