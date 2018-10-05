Clear

Stephen Wayne "Rosie" Rosenbohm October 26, 1958 - October 04, 2018

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Rolling Hills Creative Living House/Case Street, 901 N. Case, Albany, MO 64402.

Stephen Wayne "Rosie" Rosenbohm

October 26, 1958 - October 04, 2018

Stephen Wayne “Rosie” Rosenbohm, 59, of Albany, MO, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Rolling Hills Creative Living, Albany, MO.

Stephen was born on October 26, 1958, in St. Joseph, MO; his parents were Russell Wayne and Carol Elaine (Stephens) Rosenbohm. He had formerly resided in Marshall, MO, and Higginsville, MO, and in Albany since 1980.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell; his mother, Carol; and his step father, Jerry Davis.

Stephen liked listening to Christmas music; to eat cheeseburgers, fries, and especially ice cream. He could be a little ornery, but he loved giving hugs, kisses, and everyone who knew him loved him. The staff at Rolling Hills remembers him because he touched everyone’s heart.

He is survived by his 2 sisters, Lynda (Doug) Bjorklun, Overland Park, KS, and Alice (Kipp) Meadows, Maitland, MO; his nieces and nephews, Stephanie Goodwin, Berlin, GER, Andrea Goodwin (and partner, Elliott Bentley) Columbia, MO, Justin (Veronica) Stiens, Bridgewater, IA, and Eddie (Guthrie) Stiens, Skidmore, MO; and numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Rolling Hills Creative Living Center, Albany, MO.

