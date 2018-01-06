Steven Bearl Bolinger, 65, of Cameron, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Steven Bearl Bolinger, 65, Cameron, passed away on January 6, 2018.Steven was born March21, 1952 in Clarinda, Iowa to Paul and Erma (Wilson) Bolinger.He was a 1970 graduate of Plattsburg High School. Steven worked as an insemination technician for Smithfield Farms, before retiring.On July 15, 1976, Steven married Dinah Filley in Cameron, Missouri.Steven was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dinah in 2015 and brother, Lyle Bolinger.Survivors: son, John (Julie) Bolinger, Cameron; granddaughter, Stephanie Giguere, Anaconda, MT; great-grandson, Bexley Allison; 3 sisters, Carolyn (David) Norton, Plattsburg, MO, Barbara Malone, Cameron and Debbie (Chris) Robinson, Smithville, MO; brother, Marvin Bolinger, Plattsburg, MO; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Buck Willis, Pattonsburg, MO.Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.