Tammy Sue (Schellhorn-Harshman) Rich 43, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday July 22, 2018 at her home in Saint Joseph. She was born October 27, 1974 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Ruth & Edward Schellhorn. She married Raymond Rich on June 13, 2018. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and worked at McDonalds, and Allorica. She enjoyed crafts, coloring with markers, fishing, computer games, she had a large Coca-Cola memorabilia collection, and she also loved animals. Tammy was a Christian. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Schellhorn. Survivors include husband, Raymond Rich of the home, mother, Ruth Schellhorn, St. Joseph, MO, twins children: Tammi and Paul Rich, daughter, Miley Rich, 5 siblings: John (Shirley) Schellhorn, Wichita, KS, Kim (Keith) Fowler, St Joseph, MO, Jerry (Julie) Schellhorn, Stewartsville, Dennis (Kathy) Schellhorn, Stewartsville, MO, and twin brother, Sam (Angele) Schellhorn, St Joseph, MO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following 3:00 pm, at the Rupp Chapel. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Tammy Harshman Rich Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com