Ted Jones, 63, Fillmore, Missouri; formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care.Teddy was born on August 25, 1954 in Knoxville, Iowa to Harry and Edith (Redding) Jones.He graduated from Savannah High School in 1973 and was a carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and softball.Ted was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Terry Peck and step-mother, Fern Jones.Teddy is survived by his sons; Dustin Jones (Nicole) and Bradley Jones; grandchildren, Zander and Brody Jones; siblings, Tom, Casey, Dick, Bobby and Jimmy Jones, Katherine Hayes and John Schuster.Per his wishes, Mr. Jones has been cremated. The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.