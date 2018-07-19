Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Teresa “Terry” Glidewell, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Friday 20 Jul 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Grace Evangelical Church Service Saturday 21 Jul 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Grace Evangelical Church 5103 SE State Hwy FF St. Joseph, MO 64507

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 10:17 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Teresa “Terry” Glidewell
1961-2018

Scroll for more content...

Teresa “Terry” Glidewell, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home after fighting a long, courageous battle with ovarian cancer, but her final reward was meeting her Healer, Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
She was born May 19, 1961 to T.W. and Shirley (Lykins) Osborn.
Terry married Jeff Glidewell May 13, 1995. They were blessed with a son, Levi Glidewell, December 17, 2000; they both survive of the home.
She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church. Terry was employed by MODOT for over 20 years. She enjoyed sports, running, going on mission trips, and bird watching. She loved watching and encouraging her son in his sporting endeavors.
Terry was preceded in death by her father.
Additional survivors include brothers, Tim W. Osborn (Laura), Todd Osborn (Sondra), all of St. Joseph; sister, Tracy Hux (Mike), Faucett, MO; nieces and nephews, Megan Haywood (Ryan), Courtney Corbet (Cameron), Caitlin Ulrich (Rob), Courtlin Neece (Blake), Ashley A., Amanda and Justin Hux(Ashley D.), Isaac Glidewell(Madeline) and Nathaniel Glidewell, Jordan Christian(Jessica) Josiah, Jeremiah Christian, numerous great nieces and nephews; brother and sister-in-law, Joe Glidewell (Stacy); sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Christian (Michael) and faithful companion, Nike.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Grace Evangelical Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. Friday at Grace Evangelical Church. The family encourages wearing “Team Terry” shirts at the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Grace Evangelical Church Missions Fund or St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
Rain & storm chances will continue through late Thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events