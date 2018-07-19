Teresa “Terry” Glidewell

1961-2018

Teresa “Terry” Glidewell, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home after fighting a long, courageous battle with ovarian cancer, but her final reward was meeting her Healer, Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

She was born May 19, 1961 to T.W. and Shirley (Lykins) Osborn.

Terry married Jeff Glidewell May 13, 1995. They were blessed with a son, Levi Glidewell, December 17, 2000; they both survive of the home.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church. Terry was employed by MODOT for over 20 years. She enjoyed sports, running, going on mission trips, and bird watching. She loved watching and encouraging her son in his sporting endeavors.

Terry was preceded in death by her father.

Additional survivors include brothers, Tim W. Osborn (Laura), Todd Osborn (Sondra), all of St. Joseph; sister, Tracy Hux (Mike), Faucett, MO; nieces and nephews, Megan Haywood (Ryan), Courtney Corbet (Cameron), Caitlin Ulrich (Rob), Courtlin Neece (Blake), Ashley A., Amanda and Justin Hux(Ashley D.), Isaac Glidewell(Madeline) and Nathaniel Glidewell, Jordan Christian(Jessica) Josiah, Jeremiah Christian, numerous great nieces and nephews; brother and sister-in-law, Joe Glidewell (Stacy); sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Christian (Michael) and faithful companion, Nike.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Grace Evangelical Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. Friday at Grace Evangelical Church. The family encourages wearing “Team Terry” shirts at the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Grace Evangelical Church Missions Fund or St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center.