Thomas Carroll “T.C.” Black, 84, Savannah, Missouri, formerly of DeKalb, Missouri

Thomas Carroll “T.C.” Black

1933-2018

Scroll for more content...

T.C. Black, 84, Savannah, Missouri, formerly of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at LaVerna Village, Savannah.

He was born August 18, 1933, to Robert Carroll and Laura Delia (Pitts) Black.

T.C. retired after 31 years from Chicago Northwestern Railroad.

He was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his children, Shirley Mae (Hughes) Black.

Survivors include his daughters, Denise Marie Clevenger (John), Savannah, Randi Kay Reavis (Doug), Platte City, Karen Sue Wiegert (Steve), Lawrence, Kansas, and Lisa Lynn Gallagher (Dan), Platte City, Missouri; six grandchildren and their spouses; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Private Graveside Services and Interment Savannah City Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com