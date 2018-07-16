Clear

Thomas Eugene McCallan II, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 9:40 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Thomas Eugene McCallan II, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas was born on November 2, 1967 in St. Joseph, where he graduated high school and Missouri Western University.
Thomas was a Missouri Foster Care Parent for over twenty years. He was a devoted father and opened his home and heart to many children. He was a high official for the Foster Care Association and was an avid gardener and Amazon shopper.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Jacqueline McCallan-Detwieler (Paul); four children, Levi, twin-daughters, Kristy and Jessica, and Maxwell; two grandchildren, Blake and Ellen; four siblings, Joyce Stallard (Don), Tony McCallan (Tabitha), Tonya Poling (Brian) Tami McCallan (Jacob) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. McCallan was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Eugene McCallan and sister-in-law, Tona McCallan
Services 10:00 AM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after 2:00 PM Monday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday.
Pallbearers: Tony McCallan, Tony McCallan, Jr., Lalo Gutierrez, Don Stallard, Dalton Poling and J.R. Stallard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

