Thomas Gaffney Kent, 64, of Mound City, Mo.

Thomas Gaffney Kent, 64, of Mound City, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at KU Medical Center.Tom was born March 7, 1953, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Gene and Carolyn (Gaffney) Kent. He graduated from Mound City R-II in 1971 and from Kansas State University in 1975. In 1975 Tom was united in marriage to Pam Winfrey Kent. Tom lived in the Craig and Mound City area his entire life. He was a farmer and had been a member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church.Tom was proud that his sons shared his love of the land and was overjoyed with the blessing of four grandchildren with a fifth grandchild due in July. He enjoyed the camaraderie of hunting with friends; fishing on the Missouri River with his boys, especially during the annual Gene Kent- Melvin Livengood Memorial Fishing Derby; earning his pilot’s license and sharing his talent on the piano and as a guitar player. He was a 32nd degree Mason.He was preceded in death by: his parents; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Dorothy Winfrey; and brother-in-law, Kent Thompson.Survivors: sons, Shaun (Janah), Mound City, Travis (Darcy), Craig; wife, Pam, Craig; sisters Rosann Thompson and Rita (Doug) Linhart, Cameron; grandchildren Hattie and Grant Thomas, Mound City, and Colbie and Maylie, Craig; brother and sisters-in-law, Roger (Darla) Winfrey, Eureka, KS, and Karen Winfrey, Fairway, KS; nephews and nieces, Brian (Abbey) Thompson, Blair Thompson, Mary (Scott) Flanders, Abigail Linhart, all of Cameron, Ryan Winfrey, Eureka, KS, Rob (Lindsay) Winfrey and Mike Chrisman, Wichita, KS and Brian (Lori) Chrisman, Rogers, ARK; 7 great-nephews; 8 great-nieces; lifelong friends, Jim (Lisa) Thompson and son, Monty; and companion Jan Lewis, Craig.Services: 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Craig Presbyterian Church, Craig, MO. Tom will be in state at noon with visitation: 5-8:00 PM, Wednesday evening at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, MO. Burial: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. Memorial donations to: Holt County Cancer Fund, Inc., 202 N. Harrison Street Oregon, MO 64473. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences www.polandthompson.com.