Thomas H. Jones, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri,

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Thomas H. Jones
1926-2018

Thomas H. Jones, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born May 12, 1926, to Thomas Dabney and Ethel (Davis) Jones in Frankford, Missouri.
Tom loved his children and the church. He enjoyed reading, walking, and being outdoors working on projects. He was an avid history buff, a member of Word of Life Church, and a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII.
He was preceded in death by his children, Thomas Michael Jones, Gary Jones, and David Moore Jones.
Survivors include his children, Jason Jones (Jelorica), Jan Price (David), Jennifer Jones, Jacqueline Kilgore, Michele Jones, Sarah Heller, and Linda Gaines; 35 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Word of Life Church, St. Joseph. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

We officially started the first day of summer on this Thursday at 5:07 a.m. CT but it's certainly not going to feel like it as it's going to be a rainy and cool day ahead across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area giving us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the lower 70s so it's going to feel like more of an early spring day on the longest day of the year with 14 hours & 59 minutes of sunlight. Enjoy it because the days are only going to get shorter from here on out for the rest of 2018.
