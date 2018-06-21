Thomas H. Jones
1926-2018
Thomas H. Jones, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born May 12, 1926, to Thomas Dabney and Ethel (Davis) Jones in Frankford, Missouri.
Tom loved his children and the church. He enjoyed reading, walking, and being outdoors working on projects. He was an avid history buff, a member of Word of Life Church, and a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII.
He was preceded in death by his children, Thomas Michael Jones, Gary Jones, and David Moore Jones.
Survivors include his children, Jason Jones (Jelorica), Jan Price (David), Jennifer Jones, Jacqueline Kilgore, Michele Jones, Sarah Heller, and Linda Gaines; 35 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Word of Life Church, St. Joseph. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
