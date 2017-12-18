Thomas Joseph “Tom” Drobny, 67, of Hopkins, MO, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, December 18, 2017, in Hopkins.

Scroll for more content...

Tom was born in Plainview, NE, on May 5, 1950. His parents were Willard Thomas and Antionette Marie “Toni” (Maule) Drobny, and preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother, Frank Drobny.

He graduated high school in Chamberlain SD, had lived in a variety of locations over the years before settling in Hopkins. He was a mechanic all his life, worked for B & B Construction of Colorado, and as a chain manufacturer of Laclede Chain Manufacturing of Maryville for almost 14 years.

Tom attended the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church, Hopkins, MO. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and some of his favorite hobbies included snowmobiling, dirt biking, boating and camping. In more recent years target practicing and collecting guns was one of his favorite pastimes with his family.

On June 12, 1971, Thomas was united in marriage to Sylvia Elizabeth Lincoln in Glenwood, IA. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his 2 daughters, Frankie (Bryan) Titus, Hopkins, MO, and Kaitlin (Steve) Howdle, Sioux Falls, SD; 2 sisters, Jane (Jim) Mattern, Crofton, NE, Judy (Richard) Taylor, of SD; brother, Larry Drobny, and wife, of SD; 2 grandchildren, Maulie and Mackenzie Titus; his maternal aunt, Eva Maule; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, of Thursday, December 21, 2017, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Cremation will follow the service.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the family for use at a later date.