Timmy Counter April 10, 1961 - September 21, 2018

Visitation will be from 4 PM to 5 PM, Friday October 5th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 8:42 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Timmy Counter, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at his home.

Timmy was born on April 10, 1961, in Compton, CA.

Timmy married Mary Ann Johnson on November 10, 1998 and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Alicia Counter, Jessica Counter, Nicole Taylor (Jason), Amanda Greer; six grandchildren with one on the way; and a sister Gina Counter.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

