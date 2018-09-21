Timmy Counter, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at his home.
Timmy was born on April 10, 1961, in Compton, CA.
Timmy married Mary Ann Johnson on November 10, 1998 and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Alicia Counter, Jessica Counter, Nicole Taylor (Jason), Amanda Greer; six grandchildren with one on the way; and a sister Gina Counter.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Visitation will be from 4 PM to 5 PM, Friday October 5th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Related Content
- Timmy Counter April 10, 1961 - September 21, 2018
- Frank Caw, Jr. February 08, 1961 - September 28, 2018
- Michael "Big Mike" Johnston November 28, 1961 - March 30, 2018
- Joseph E. Auten September 21, 1936 - September 11, 2018
- Genevieve "Jenny" Josephine Mozier April 10, 1941 - September 3, 2018
- Lula May French March 20, 1925 - September 21, 2018
- Dennis Wayne Constant,November 21, 1978 - April 23, 2018
- Wilbur Lee Stephens April 21, 1932 - August 22, 2018
- Raymond Howard Burrier June 21, 1931 - April 22, 2018
- Betty June Shenkner September 18, 1935 - April 08, 2018
Scroll for more content...