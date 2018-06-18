Clear

Visitation Tuesday 19 Jun 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Tuesday 19 Jun 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 9:45 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Timothy L. “Waldo” Wallingford, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, lost his battle with cancer, Thursday, June 14, 2018.
He was born April 28, 1965 in Detroit, Michigan.
He attended Thomas Edison, Bode Middle School and Lafayette High School. Timothy was a spirited child that was blessed with great athletic ability. Timothy played baseball and football while in elementary and middle school, but fell in love with the game of basketball while attending high school. In high school he led the basketball team to several State Championships with his high scores.
Timothy loved to eat, so he mastered his way around the kitchen and graced his family with delicious meals. Timothy loved his bicycle and was often seen cruising around town enjoying the scenery while visiting his friends.
Timothy didn’t have children of his own, but he loved them and they seemed to flock to him like a giant teddy bear.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Emma Wallingford; fiancé, Kim Burnett; brother, Maurice Wallingford (Jeanne); sisters, Felicia Wachsmann (Skip), Anita Wallingford, and Linda Wallingford (Valerie Porlier); nieces and nephews, Desiree Massey, Derrick Massey, LaQuella Wilkinson, Jessica Rogers (Anthony), Christopher Foster (Fancy), Anna Marie Bush (Mark), Clayton Wachsmann; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 12:30 to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Camp Quality or The Open Door Food Kitchen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

