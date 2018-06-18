Tom Holland

1952-2018

Tom Holland, 65, Atchison, Kansas, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018.

He was born July 20, 1952 to Roy and Frances (Maretoli) Holland in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Tom married Pat Hughs September 29, 1983, she survives of the home.

He was a lead refrigeration and utilities operator for Banner Creek, LLC and Johnsonville sausage in Holton, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Julie Holland; and sister-in-law, Jan Holland.

Survivors also include daughter, Tiffany Holland, St. Joseph; grandson, Koby Hoffman; sister, Terese Meredith (Ron); brothers, Richard Holland (Claudine) and Robert Holland.

Tom was a born rebel. A loving husband, father and grandfather. A loyal friend and a kid at heart. Affectionately referred to at work as "Pappy" he was loved and respected for his No Nonsense attitude! He was looking forward to retirement in July, spending time with his wife and finishing the house. He loved his daughter, his wife, his Chicago Bears, apple pie, music, pretty much anything his daughter cooked, and being outdoors, but nothing meant more to him than his Grandson Koby. He attended awards ceremonies, baseball, basketball, volleyball games and never missed a Central Indians soccer match! You would find him cheering proudly for a game he learned because it was his Grandson's passion! He and Koby were inseparable. Spending their weekends motorcycle shopping, building bonfires and sleeping outside in a 12ft tepee! They planned a road trip someday just the two of them. He was more than just Papa and Koby more than "Kid Kid". Tom was an "all for his family" man.

Farewell Services 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to go towards a college fund for his grandson, Koby. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Tom’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.