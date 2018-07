Scroll for more content...

Tresa Diane Testerman 54, of Faucett, Missouri passed away Saturday July 21, 2018 at her home. She was born February 12, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Julia & Frankie Hass. She graduated from Lafayette high school. She enjoyed Indians, eagles, and dolphins. Tresa was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Bryan and Rick Hass. She is survived by son, Brian (Kassi) Testerman, Faucett, MO, step daughter, Lee Ann (Jeff) Beck, Savannah, MO, former spouse, Phillip Testerman, Faucett, MO, granddaughters, Trinity & Aria Testerman, brothers, Frankie (Cindy) Hass, Bobby (Brenda) Hass, twin brother, Terry Hass, sister in law, June Hass, sisters, Ronda Hass, and Waynie Nigh. several nieces nephews, and her mother in law, Virginia Testerman. Memorial services following Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Sparta United Methodist Church. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.