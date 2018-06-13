Una S. Grubbs

1920-2018

Scroll for more content...

Una S. Grubbs, 97, Chillicothe, MO passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at Hedrick Medical Center.

She was born on December 20, 1920 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Una was a graduate of Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, NC. She worked at Atlas Supply Company until World War II when she joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1944 -1946 as Yeoman 2nd Class.

She met James Grubbs at her home church of Southside Baptist in Winston-Salem. Una and Jim married on April 26, 1952 and moved to Louisville, KY while Jim attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Una served beside Jim, as he pastored churches in Kentucky and Missouri. While living in St. Joseph, Jim was pastor of Copeland Baptist Church and Una worked for Wyeth Company as a payroll clerk, retiring in 1986.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Lonnie and Rosa (Flemming) Stinson; sisters, Margaret Tocce, Ruth Stinson, Delilah Stinson, and Billie Flynn; brothers, Edwin Stinson and infant, John Stinson.

Survivors include: daughter, Ellen Gregory (Larry), Liberty MO.; granddaughters of whom Una was very proud; Lindsey Gregory, in the Physician Assistant Program at Harding University, Searcy, AR, and Emmy Gregory, a senior in the School of Design at Iowa State University in Ames, IA.; many nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to The Baptist Home, 500 Baptist Home Lane, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601 or CBF Heartland, P.O Box 679, Liberty, Missouri 64069. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.