Velma Scharlene Drydale, 96, of Savannah, MO, passed away on Saturday January 20, 2018.

Velma was born on January 8, 1922, near Graham, MO, to Otis and Della (Keller) Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil J. Drydale who passed on May 25, 2000, brother, Lavon and wife Kathleen Brown; sister, Bonnie Brown; nephew, Lavon Brown Jr.; and daughter in law, Charlene (Johnson) Drydale.

Velma was a 1940 graduate of Graham High School. For most all her life she was a member and attended the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO, and later started attending the First Christian Church in Savannah, MO. In her spare time, she loved to quilt, embroider, and crochet. Velma was a housewife and helped Virgil on the farm.

Survivors: two sons, Jerry (Anna) Drydale, Leon Drydale and friend Dixie Hughes; four grandchildren, Mark Drydale, Lynatte (Rodney) Boston, Kimberly (Eric) Billings, and Gregory Drydale; eight great grandchildren, Tylan and Keian Drydale, Kaylee and Dane Boston, Sidney, Kaci, Tate, and Sienna Billings; two nieces, Velinda Brown and Michelle Brown.

Funeral services for Velma Drydale will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville. Burial to follow at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens of Maryville.

The family will meet with friends from Noon to 2:00 PM, on January 24, 2018, also at the funeral home.

Memorials in Velma’s name may be directed to the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO, or the First Christian Church, Savannah, MO.

For online condolences and guest book, visit www.bramfuneralhome.com