Verne Sidney Ray, 94, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Verne Sidney Ray, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at Missouri Veterans Home of Cameron, Missouri.He was born June 17, 1923, to Francis Marion and Grace Lee (Mantlo) Ray, in St. Joseph, Missouri.Verne married Betty Virginia (Hughart) on May 16, 1944. She preceded him in death in 2010.He attended Lafayette High School before joining the Army in 1942, where he proudly served in the Army Air Corps 451st Bombardment group. Upon returning from war, Verne began his career as a sheet metal worker. He was a proud union trade member for over 60 years. He was also a member of American Legion Post 359.Verne had an ornery spirit and was often the culprit of practical jokes. He enjoyed traveling and spent his retirement years as a winter Texan. Verne’s hobbies including fishing at the family cabin at Big Lake, hunting and bowling. He was a tinkerer and craftsman, frequently working on model airplanes, jewelry, wood whittling and his beloved VW bugs. He had a penchant for pie and prided himself on having perfectly ripe tomatoes before the fourth of July. He spent 94 years, six months and 24 days on earth and will be greatly missed.Survivors include his children, Vicky (Harold) Chilcoat, St. Joseph, Missouri and Christin “Friday” (David) Ramsey, Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren Eric (Noelle) Chilcoat, Overland, Missouri; Kyle (Krista) Chilcoat, St. Joseph, Missouri; Carra (Randy) Roth, St. Joseph, Missouri; and Timothy Ramsey, St. Joseph, Missouri; and nine great-grandchildren, Emma, Ansley and Zoe Chilcoat; Adara and Rayna Chilcoat; Jack, Vivian, Eleanor and August Roth.