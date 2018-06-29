Clear
Vicky Eileen (Hunter) Beaver, 51, of St. Joseph, Mo

Vicky Eileen (Hunter) Beaver, 51, of St. Joseph, passed away at her home on Wednesday June 27, 2018.

Vicky was born March 24, 1967 in Zanesville, Ohio to James and Eileen (Robbins) Hunter.

Vicky married Jonathan Beaver in 1985. Their family moved to St. Joseph in 1991 where Vicky began working in the healthcare field. She retired as Director of Nursing at Carriage Square.

Vicky was preceded in death by her sister, Starla.

Vicky is survived by her husband Jonathan Beaver of the home, her son Christopher (Katie), her daughter Amanda (Chris) Cook, grandchildren Matthew, Nathan, Caleb, Brynlee, Carter and Violet, , her parents, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday July 1st. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in our chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Monday July 2nd. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family request memorial donations be made to ALS Association.

