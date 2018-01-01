Vincent Benjamin Sollars, 77, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Vincent Benjamin Sollars, 77, St. Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 16th at his home.

Mr. Sollars was born January 14, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO to Joseph and Hattie (Cregger) Sollars. He served in the Marines during the Viet Nam conflict. On January 18, 1968 he married Vietta Harmon in Elwood, KS. He was a member of the American Legion Post #359 and the VFW post #11 in St. Joseph. Mr. Sollars enjoyed flying and belonged to a flying club at Rosecrans Airport.

Vincent is survived by his wife, daughters; Leta Hensen, Laura Allday, LouAnn Allday and a son, Mark Sollars; 2 sisters, Christine Rice and Mary Ann Geiler, 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by parents, 1 sister and 5 brothers.

Mr. Sollars was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel and his remains will be inurned at the VA National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS.