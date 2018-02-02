Vincent M. Sutera, 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Vincent M. Sutera, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home Friday, February 2, 2018.

Vincent was born on April 9, 1931 and raised in St. Joseph to Joseph and Frances (Puccio) Sutera. After graduating from Christian Brothers High School in 1948, he had a successful 38 year career with TWA.

Vincent was well known in the community. He was an usher for Cathedral of St. Joseph and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of St. Joseph Council #571 and St. Joseph Assembly #569; he served on the Democratic County Committee and on several Capital Improvement programs for St. Joseph. He was a past member of the Downtown Association & Preservation Inc.; an active supporter of the North Side; a board member of the Neighborhood Housing Services; board member of the Lindbergh Community Center, the Advisory Committee for the North Side Clinic; and a charter member of the Coleman Hawkins Jazz Heritage Society.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John J. Sutera.

Vincent is survived by his cousins, Charles (Gloria) Pusateri, St. Joseph and John Sutera, of Los Vegas; his nieces Lisa Sutera, of St. Joseph; Lori Lawrence, of Kansas City, Missouri; and Leanne Davis, of Madison, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Jackie Sutera

Mr. Sutera has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Parish Rosary will be recited 10:30AM Friday, February 9, at Horigan Chapel in Mount Olivet cemetery with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00AM. Inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles 8005 NW 316th Street Gower, Missouri 64454; or to the Mir House.