Violet Marie Pyles 85, of Weston, Missouri,

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Friday, June 29, 2018 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Email Details 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 10:00 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Violet Marie Pyles 85, of Weston, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 at a St. Joseph Health Care Center. She was born October 3, 1932 in Atchison, KS, daughter of the late Opal and Alvean Handke. She graduated from Atchison High School and worked at Whitaker Cable, and Platte City Caring Center. She enjoyed gardening, working around the yard, feeding the squirrels, and she loved horses. Violet was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Pyles Sr, her parents, sister, Darlene Handke, and a brother, Ernest Handke. Survivors include, son, Ralph (Michelle) Pyles, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Sarah "Susie" (Raymond) Bosch, Weston, MO, six grandchildren: Christina Comer - Johnson, Megen Pyles, Raylene Bosch, Jason Kalamon, Jazmine Kalamon, and Triston Gibson, seven great grandchildren: Zach Mynatt, Cheynne Calloway, Riley Pyles, Jacob Pyles, MicKayla Johnson, Noah Johnson, and Samantha Jo Baker.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, June 29, 2018, Rupp Funeral Home, Jack DeSelms officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery Rushville, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

