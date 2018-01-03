Vira “Oneita” Edwards, 87, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Vira “Oneita” Edwards, 87, Independence formerly of Altamont, Missouri passed away on January 3, 2018.Oneita was born June 21, 1930 in Keyetsville, Missouri to Clarence West and Dorothy “Dot” (Haston) Bills.She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, Leslie Duffey and 2nd husband, Gordon Edwards.Oneita worked as a secretary for Farmers Insurance Company, before retiring.Survivors: daughter, Diana (Earl) Pratt, Sugar Creek, MO; son, Jacky (Deborah) Duffey, Independence, MO; granddaughter, Lia (John) Cato; great-grandson, Brady Cates; step-son, Alan (Beckie) Edwards; 3 step-grandchildren, Angel Edwards, Amanda Edwards and Andy Edwards; 2 step-great-grandchildren, Emmy and Jeffrey Goff.Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial: Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.