Virginia L. “Jenny” Coy

1942-2018

Virginia L. “Jenny” Coy, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018.

She was born March 26, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Raymond and Elizabeth (Hatcher) Blanton.

Jenny married Walter Junior Coy September 18, 1959. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church.

Jenny enjoyed spending time with her family, cross-stitching, gardening, flowers, bingo, holiday dinners, organizing church gatherings and activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Casey Sobeck.

Additional survivors include children, Steve Coy (Judy), Kevin Coy (Sue), Mark Coy (Susan) and Jennifer Seeley (Jeff); grandchildren, Shawn Coy (Melissa), Zachary Coy, Sandra Coy (Josh Thomas), Jeffrey Seeley (Trisha), Trisha, Tiara and Trina Seeley; granddaughter in-law Chelsalie; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Neal Blanton (Pam); sister, Debbie Ann Cundiff (Mike); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to The American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.