TROY, KANSAS Vivian (Thornton) Middleton, 85, of Troy, Kansas went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, September 21, 2018.
Vivian was born on June 24, 1933 in Troy, Kansas to Robert “Ed” and Ada (Lewis) Thornton. She lived all of her life in Troy. Vivian worked for the Natural Resource & Conservation Office in Troy for 30 years and retired in 1996 as the Office Manager.
She is a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas
Vivian married Eugene “Gene” Middleton on May 23, 1950 in Burr Oak. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2011. She was also preceded by her parents and a daughter, Carol J. King in 2009.
Vivian is survived by her son, John Middleton (Yong) of Omaha, Nebraska
Daughters; Cindy Halling (Dave) of Troy, Kansas
Mary Jane Clary (Jerry) of Hiawatha, Kansas
Angela Stock (Donald) of Troy, Kansas
Son-in-law, Steve King of St. Joseph, Missouri
Sisters: Jean Sallee (Don) of Troy, Kansas
Joy Livingston (Paul) of Otis, Colorado
Sharon Hanlan of Troy, Kansas
11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter
FUNERAL: Monday, September 24, 2018 – 10:30 A.M.
At: First Baptist Church in Troy
Burial: Courter Cemetery N.E. of Troy
Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas where friends may call after 2:00 P.M. Sunday.
Memorials: Samaritan’s Purse or the Troy Library
www.harmanrohde.com
