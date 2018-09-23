TROY, KANSAS Vivian (Thornton) Middleton, 85, of Troy, Kansas went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, September 21, 2018.

Vivian was born on June 24, 1933 in Troy, Kansas to Robert “Ed” and Ada (Lewis) Thornton. She lived all of her life in Troy. Vivian worked for the Natural Resource & Conservation Office in Troy for 30 years and retired in 1996 as the Office Manager.

She is a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas

Vivian married Eugene “Gene” Middleton on May 23, 1950 in Burr Oak. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2011. She was also preceded by her parents and a daughter, Carol J. King in 2009.

Vivian is survived by her son, John Middleton (Yong) of Omaha, Nebraska

Daughters; Cindy Halling (Dave) of Troy, Kansas

Mary Jane Clary (Jerry) of Hiawatha, Kansas

Angela Stock (Donald) of Troy, Kansas

Son-in-law, Steve King of St. Joseph, Missouri

Sisters: Jean Sallee (Don) of Troy, Kansas

Joy Livingston (Paul) of Otis, Colorado

Sharon Hanlan of Troy, Kansas

11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter

FUNERAL: Monday, September 24, 2018 – 10:30 A.M.

At: First Baptist Church in Troy

Burial: Courter Cemetery N.E. of Troy

Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas where friends may call after 2:00 P.M. Sunday.

Memorials: Samaritan’s Purse or the Troy Library

