Walter “Roy” McQuillen, Jr. passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospice House of Kansas City, MO. Roy was born September 17, 1935 in Kansas City, KS to Walter Roy McQuillen, Sr. and Madeline (Gallagher) McQuillen. He was raised in the K.C., MO area and after high school, served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Roy was a pilot for Continental Airlines and later worked for the Federal Aviation Administration. After his retirement, he worked for the Platte County rural water district. Roy was baptized a Catholic and most recently was a member of the Northland Lutheran Outreach. He married Mary Frances Dorssom on August 14, 2006 at the Hoover Christian Church in Platte City, MO. Roy enjoyed camping, and having lunch and socializing at the Smithville Senior Center, but his real passion in life was his family and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; 1 brother; 2 sisters; and a daughter Michelle McQuillen. Roy is survived by: his wife, Mary, of the home; his children Kim (Roger) Marshall of Platte City, Kellee (Jesse) Church of Platte City, and Michael (Mary) McQuillen of K.C., MO; step son Cory (Kathryn) Sutherland; sister Tish (Billy) Mortallaro of Independence, MO, sister in law Judy McQuillen of K.C., MO; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends; and his beloved cats Rossi and Lizzie. A private family only graveside service and interment with military honors will take place at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, MO. The family suggests contributions be given to the Smithville Senior Center or the Northland Lutheran Outreach.