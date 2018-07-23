Willa Rebecca (Breckenridge) Maxwell was born on October 17, 1927 and passed away on July 19, 2018.

She was the fifth of nine children born to John Adam and Helen (Todd) Breckenridge of Turney, MO.

Willa attended school at Turney and then attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. She taught in a country school in Clinton County.

Willa was united in marriage, on May 28, 1950, to Charles D. Maxwell, at the Browning Baptist Church in Turney. They lived in Stanberry and then moved to Cameron in August, 1957. To this union were born four children: Larry, Kathryn, Karen and Jim.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers: Allen Breckenridge, Bill Breckenridge and Dr. J.A. Breckenridge; 4 sisters: Katherine Breckenridge, Helen Porter, Lorraine Base and Joan Crouch.

Willa is survived by her children, Larry (Debbie) Maxwell, Nashville, TN, Kathryn Maxwell, Winston-Salem, NC, Karen (Don) Fritz, Cameron, MO, Jim (Sonya) Maxwell, Wichita, KS; 7 grandchildren, Todd (Holly) Maxwell, Adam Maxwell (Jesse Goldstein), Emily (Brandon) Gnetz, all of Nashville, Aaron (Lindsay) Fritz, Agency, MO, Sarah Fritz (Wade Young), Grapevine, TX, Genee Maxwell, Las Vegas, NV and Allen Maxwell, Wichita, KS; 6 great-grandchildren, Claire and Ellie Maxwell, Campbell and Lyla Gnetz, Mack and Mason Fritz, 1 brother, Sam (Marguerite) Breckenridge, Lee’s Summit, MO, 2 sisters-in-laws, Alice Breckenridge, Cameron, MO and Carol (Roy) Wood, St. Joseph, MO, and several nieces and nephews.

Willa was a member of the First Christian Church of Cameron, where she was a Sunday school teacher, bible school teacher, choir member, CWF officer and deacon. She was a 50+ member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, DAR member, Order of Eastern Star member, PTA officer, Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader.

She enjoyed making her famous cinnamon rolls for her children and grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Cameron First Christian Church, with visitation at 10:00 am, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Christian Church.

Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, MO

